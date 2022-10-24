AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD plans to start a new program to have Narcan doses available at every AISD campus.

The program is part of AISD’s fentanyl response plan, the district announced Friday. AISD officials said the partnership with AISD police, emergency management and local health authorities is a response to fentanyl overdoses in neighboring school districts and rising numbers of fentanyl-related deaths across the U.S.

Narcan, also called Naloxone, is a medicine that can reverse an overdose from opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The school board will consider the move at its Thursday meeting. If approved, the district’s department of health services will dispense doses to campuses that have completed Narcan training, a spokesperson said. The district did not provide a date when these doses may be available.

The doses will be given to school nurses. Elementary campuses will get one dose, middle school campuses will get two doses and high schools will receive four Narcan doses. Athletic trainers can also receive doses.

The doses will come from humanitarian organization Direct Relief, which also is providing 9,900 naloxone doses to Texas Harm Reduction Alliance.

Previously, only school resource officers had Narcan access. Lake Travis ISD approved giving some staff members access to naloxone last month to help treat suspected opioid overdoses.