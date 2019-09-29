Nancy Pelosi to close out Texas Tribune Festival in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will close out the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin just days after announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In an announcement Tuesday, she said, “I can say with authority that the Trump Administration’s actions undermine both our national security and our intelligence and our protections of whistle blowers.” The whistleblower complaint says Rudi Giuliani traveled to Ukraine this summer and met with a presidential advisor about a plan to investigate Joe Biden.

The President’s campaign is accusing former Vice President Biden in pressuring Ukraine to fire its prosecutor to protect his son.

There’s been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.

Pelosi will be speaking with CEO and Co-founder of the Texas Tribune Evan Smith at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Austin at 7:15 p.m.

Watch Reporter Will Dupree’s coverage of the conversation live on KXAN at 10 p.m.