AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been one year since three people were shot and killed at an apartment complex in the Arboretum area of northwest Austin.

Family and friends of Amanda Broderick, her daughter, Alyssa, and Alyssa’s boyfriend, Willie Simmons III, gathered Thursday night to honor their lives.

Police arrested Stephen Broderick in connection with the triple homicide and charged him with capital murder. Amanda was Broderick’s ex-wife and Alyssa his adopted daughter.

While the vigil had dozens of attendees, Amanda’s mother, Charlene Ramirez, said, “there’s so many others that just couldn’t make it due to work and just long drives.”

Friends and family of the three victims shot and killed at an apartment complex in the Arboretum area about one year ago gathered to honor their memories. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

Ramirez described her daughter as “lovable” and “a great mother.” She said Alyssa, her granddaughter, “had her whole future ahead of her.”

“She should be graduating. She should be going to prom, and now I can’t see that,” she said.

Alyssa and Simmons were both athletes in the Elgin Independent School District, with basketball being her sport and football being his.

“My baby girls are gone, but I’ll always carry them in my heart,” Ramirez said.