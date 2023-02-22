AUSTIN (KXAN)– On Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off the company’s new engineering headquarters in Silicon Valley in a joint news conference with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The new headquarters means Tesla is now a “California-Texas company,” Musk told CNBC.

Austin is home to Tesla’s main headquarters.

Musk and his staff met with Newsom to discuss the expansion and focused on the company’s efforts to create jobs and expand in the state, according to an article from CNBC.

“This was HP’s original headquarters, and so I think it’s a poetic transition from the founders of Silicon Valley to Tesla and we’re very excited to make this our global engineering headquarters,” Musk told CNBC. “And we’re a California-Texas company.”

Furthermore, Musk said the new facility is “effectively a headquarters of Tesla” and it’s “kind of a dual-headquartered company,” CNBC said.

Tesla plans to pour $717 million into constructing 1.4 million additional square feet of space at its Austin gigafactory. The plans call for four new buildings to be built and finished out at 1 Tesla Road, starting at the end of January.

The company had said its current facility would need 10,000 workers and has teamed up with Del Valle ISD and Austin Community College for training and hiring.

According to a 2023 blog post, Tesla said it had 47,000 employees in California in 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the company and its subsidiaries had 127,855 employees worldwide.