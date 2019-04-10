Musician who created ‘Austin City Limits’ theme song honored at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Music icon Gary P. Nunn was honored at the Texas Capitol by Governor Abbott Wednesday for his lifetime of achievements in Texas country music.

It wouldn’t be a day spent with Gary P. Nunn if you didn’t hear him utter the words: “Gotta put myself back in that place again.” That’s how he first addressed the crowd at Wednesday’s press conference after receiving a Special Citation of Achievement for a million broadcast performances attained by “Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning.” His hat cast a shadow over his blue tinted glasses and vintage white smile as he thanked everyone from his label to his wife and friends.

People may know Nunn best for his song “London Homesick Blues,” which was the theme for the PBS concert TV show “Austin City Limits” for decades. It’s famous chorus features the line “I wanna go home with the Armadillo.”

Nunn has had a long career singing about his love for everything Texas and has made a lasting impression on the state’s music industry for almost half a century.

He’s been named both Texas’ Ambassador to the World by Governor Mark White and the Ambassador of Texas Music by Gov. Rick Perry. He was also inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame and honored at the West Texas Walk of Fame in Lubbock.

“It’s impossible to think of Gary P. Nunn without visions of Luckenbach, live music and honky-tonk fun,” said Sen. Dawn Buckingham. “The music he has shared for nearly half a century will forever be part of Texas history.”