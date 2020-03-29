Musician John Prine hospitalized with coronavirus complications; considered critical

FILE – This June 15, 2019 file photo shows John Prine performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. Prine is postponing several shows this summer as he plans to have surgery to insert a stent to prevent a stroke. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KXAN) — Country and folk musician John Prine is in critical condition due to complications with the coronavirus, according to a post on his Twitter page.

The statement by the Prine Family on Twitter said the 73-year-old musician suffered a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms. He was hospitalized on Thursday, March 26, and was intubated Saturday night.

The family classified his current situation as “critical,” but he’s still receiving treatment.

The family’s statement continues:

“This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you,” the post reads.

Prine is no stranger to Austin. He last performed in the city in 2018 taping an episode of “Austin City Limits” at ACL Live. He won artist of the year in 2005 and a lifetime achievement award for songwriting in 2003 — both from the Americana Music Association.

The Illinois native has 23 albums recorded to his discography from 1971 to 2018.