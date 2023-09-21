AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Dozens of Austin arts nonprofits and businesses are set to receive a total of $1.5 million from the city’s Economic Development Department.

In an effort to preserve spaces that contribute to Austin’s creative, forward-thinking and entrepreneurial spirit, the Creative Space Assistance Program is set to give amounts ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 to 65 local organizations.

The program, originally launched in 2018, provides grants specifically for organizations and establishments with the intention of assisting organizations at risk of displacement due to increasing commercial lease rates.

The approved grants for 2023 include a $50,000 contribution to the downtown music venue Antone’s, the East Austin music venue Hotel Vegas, the local production company Juno Black Music, the Austin Creative Reuse Center and the Museum of Human Achievement, an East Austin arts center and event space.

