Music industry workers can get up to $2K grant from Austin grant program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is trying to help musicians, promoters, composers and other music industry workers get back on their feet.

On Jan. 10, the city began accepting applications for people to get money from its Music Disaster Relief Grant.

Eligible workers get a one-time payment of $2,000 to help them recover from COVID-19 pandemic-related issues.

The money is a part of the funding from the America Rescue Plan.

A city spokesperson told KXAN if you’re applying for the grant, you’ll need to have proof of hardship.

There are a lot of reasons why someone would be eligible.

“We are really trying to make it as easy as possible,” said Veronica Briseño, the chief economic recovery officer for the City of Austin. “It could be as simple as showing us a series of shows that were canceled, we’ve had musicians and residencies canceled, just showing us evidence of those cancellations.”

The city told KXAN that if they did find someone was lying, the money would be taken back.

Applications for the grant are open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 28.