Austin (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Music Commission will consider backing changes that would raise pay for musicians who play at South By Southwest. This comes after the city’s Parks and Recreation board recommended to start charging the festival to use city venues if wages are not increased.

The Music Commission is set to discuss recommendations and possibly take action at its meeting Wednesday evening. Any recommendations the board makes would then go to the Austin city council, then to the city manager.

According to the SXSW website, artists not compensated with a festival badge can choose to be paid instead. Bands will be paid $350, solo artists will be paid $150.

Unions advocate for fair pay

This latest push for fair pay for SXSW musicians started just before this year’s festival. The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers announced a campaign advocating for better musician pay in early February.

After the campaign, Pedro Villalobos, Parks and Recreation board chair, said he and other community leaders were inspired to usher change toward fair musician pay.

Last week, the board unanimously voted to recommend the Austin City Council negotiate guarantees of fair pay for artists that perform in city-owned spaces, and require those changes to be in place before the city waives rental fees at city-owned spaces.

According to the Parks and Recreation Board’s recommendation, the City of Austin waived the rental fee for Vic Mathias Shores for use by SXSW. Those fees amounted to $23,430 in 2023.

Local musicians plan to weigh-in

The Austin Federation of Musicians said members of its union will attend the Music Commission’s meeting.

Aaron Lack, president, said fair pay for SXSW musicians has long been a concern of the union’s. He said an ideal outcome for these changes is the festival to approach compensation on an individual basis with artists.

“What we’d like to see is fair negotiations. It should be a human scale, and recognize the musicians as their own bargaining agents,” said Lack.

KXAN reached out to SXSW ahead of the Music Commission’s meeting.

James Minor, VP music festival, said SXSW increased the value of its artist credentials. The festival pass now has the same access as a Music Badge and artist-only benefits.

Minor said more than 90% of artists choose to be compensated with an artist credential, which is valued at $995.

“Artists continue to make connections at our event that further their careers, and it is essential for us to continue to provide opportunities that make the most impact in supporting the thousands of musicians who come to Austin every March,” Minor said.