AUSTIN (KXAN) – If you’re looking for a sweet deal on National Ice Cream Day, the Museum of Ice Cream has got you covered.

President Ronald Reagan designated July National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and the third Sunday of the month National Ice Cream Day, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

“I call upon the people of the United States to observe these events with appropriate ceremonies and activities,” Reagan said in his proclamation on the matter.

The Museum of Ice Cream is celebrating with appropriate ceremonies at its four locations in Austin, Chicago, New York and Singapore.

On Saturday and Sunday in Austin, the museum will be passing out free ice cream to Austinites from a truck at 901 S Congress Ave from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Ice cream has a magical quality that can transport us back to our happiest moments,” said Maryellis Bunn, founder of the Museum of Ice Cream. “This National Ice Cream Day, we encourage people to connect, create memories, and embrace their inner child. It’s the perfect day to celebrate the joy and wonder that ice cream can bring to our lives.”