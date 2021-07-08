Museum of Ice Cream coming to the Domain

Bethenny Frankel attends Museum of Ice Cream SoHo Flagship Opening Party on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Museum of Ice Cream)

Austin (KXAN) – I scream, you scream and soon all of Austin will scream for ice cream.

The highly instagrammable “Museum of Ice Cream” is coming to Texas next month.



The interactive and immersive experience made the announcement Thursday it will make a sweet debut at the Domain, starting Aug. 21 through Sept. 30.

The world-famous museum first rolled on the scene with a pop-up event in New York in 2016. It quickly sold out and had a growing waitlist of hundreds of thousands of guests wanting to get a taste. Since then the museum has toured cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and now Austin.



Here’s the scoop on some of the 12 reimagined and never-before-seen attractions:

Poke around the Texas-inspired Prickly Pear Candy Shop

Take a swing through the Banana Jungle

Enjoy a Shirley Temple soft serve in a 1960s retro diner

Dip ‘n slide into the Sprinkle Pool (perfect for making sprinkle angels)

To top if all off, ride a life-sized animal cookie

Walking around the ice cream wonderland may make you want some. In addition to the fun, the exhibit will serve up delicious treats from a full cafe and bar.

You’ll want to keep cool and act fast because tickets are expected to melt away.

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at museumoficecream.com