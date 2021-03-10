Murder warrant issued for APD officer involved in shooting death of Michael Ramos

A photo of Michael Ramos, who was shot and killed in an incident with Austin Police on April 24, 2020. Photo Courtesy the family of Michael Ramos.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Austin police officer Christopher Taylor on a murder charge in relation to the officer-involved shooting death of Michael Ramos, local authorities confirm.

The Austin Police Department confirmed to KXAN Wednesday night the warrant was issued in relation to the Ramos case. Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Taylor’s bail was set at $100,000.

On April 24, 2020, Ramos was shot by Taylor in the parking lot of a south Austin apartment building during a confrontation with police.

The case sparked controversy over the summer after body and dash camera videos of the incident were released, and protesters marched in Ramos’ name.

Taylor is the subject of a joint investigation by APD’s Special Investigations Unit and the D.A.’s Civil Rights Unit for the death of Ramos. In January, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office told KXAN it expected to present the case to a grand jury before it convened at the end of March.

District Attorney Jose Garza could not comment on the investigation or the case as of Wednesday night.

APD confirmed earlier this year Taylor had been placed on administrative duty. The district attorney’s office also noted Taylor was being investigated in another pending investigation — involving claims regarding the death of Mauris DeSilva.

KXAN has reached out to Taylor’s attorney for comment on the case.