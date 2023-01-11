AUSTIN (KXAN) – In November, a jury convicted a man of manslaughter related to a fatal September 2020 stabbing in the 3600 block of Chapman Lane in southeast Austin.

Stephen Alvarado previously submitted a guilty plea for murder in October 2022 related to the incident, according to Travis County court records.

Alvarado is set to serve 17 years in a Texas state prison, and his confinement began Nov. 2, 2022.

In September 2020, Alvarado as arrested and accused of stabbing another man who was found dead in a ditch in southeast Austin. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Desmond Herrera.