Murals of hope mask boarded-up Sixth Street businesses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Owners boarded up their bars on Sixth Street for the unforeseen future March 19 — a sore sight for crowds that frequent them.

However, the boards have since been masked with murals of hope.

With messages of “Stay safe, stay home, so when this is all over we can be together again,” The Hope Campaign aims to brighten mindsets and spread positivity while people face hardship, like all the bars that shut down.

Many artists committed their talents to the project. You can see some of their art in the gallery below: