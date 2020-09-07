Local artist paints mural in memory of Mike Ramos in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local artist, who painted a mural of George Floyd in east Austin in June, is putting the finishing touches on a mural in memory of Mike Ramos.

Chris Rogers’ newest mural is in south Austin, covering a wall on the side of La Mexicana Bakery on Johanna Street and South First Street.

Rogers told KXAN that he’s “just trying to keep the momentum going” when asked about the Ramos mural.

Ramos, who was shot and killed in an incident with Austin police in April, is surrounded in burnt orange in the mural, wearing a Texas Longhorns hat and hoodie. The photo has been shared throughout the community by the Ramos family.

A photo of Michael Ramos, who was shot and killed in an incident with Austin Police on April 24, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: the family of Michael Ramos.)

Ramos was killed April 24 after police responded to a report that people were doing drugs in a parking lot and that a man was waving a gun on South Pleasant Valley Road.

Police approached the vehicle, believing it to have been involved in a previous crime. Then, police say, Ramos refused to comply with commands and re-entered the vehicle — police say he drove out of the parking space, at which time a lethal shot was fired by APD Officer Christopher Taylor.

Since his death and the deaths of others, conversations and protests of police brutality have swept Austin and the nation, reigniting calls for change and transparency from police departments.

In June, KXAN interviewed Rogers as he worked on the east Austin mural that shows numerous victims of police brutality or racial violence. Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Mike Ramos, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner are all depicted.

At that time, Rogers told KXAN he hoped his work would spark conversation when it comes to difficult topics like racism.