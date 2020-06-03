Mural honoring life of George Floyd going up in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mural honoring the life of George Floyd, the black man killed in Minnesota after an officer is accused of kneeling on his neck, is going up in east Austin.

Artist Chris Rogers is creating this mural at Native Hostel on East Fourth Street. He says it should be finished in a little over a week.

“First and foremost with this mural what I’d like to communicate is unity,” said Rogers. “Unity in conjunction with honesty.”

“Nothing is going to change until we are able to admit we have a problem to begin with. And not just with police, but fundamentally with the way this country is operating and has been operating.”

The mural depicts George Floyd’s face above a burning city symbolizing the nationwide protests held in response to his death.

The mural also shows an image of former NFL quarterback Colin Kappernick who, in 2016, took a knee at football games during the national anthem to peacefully protest police violence against the black community.

KXAN spoke with a woman who came to visit the mural about what she felt when she looked at the artwork.

“First of all I think about the artist who did this, he’s a black man Chris Rogers spent his time to do this and I can’t imagine the emotion he must have felt when he put George Floyd on this wall,” she said.

“That’s why I wanted to come down here today because I was at home and I just started to get upset as I watched the news and I just need to take a break, I just needed to breathe so I wanted to come down and I wanted to see this and I just wanted to take a look around, it just warms my heart. We just need so much more, we need it in our city we need it right now. I’m getting tired of seeing one black man after another die.”















On Tuesday evening, Austin protests against police brutality and racism continued — moving from Austin Police Department headquarters to the Texas Capitol.

Tuesday night’s protests drew a larger crowd than that on Monday night, with demonstrators lining up all the way across the Texas Capitol fence, chanting and waving signs and wearing black in observance of BlackoutTuesday.