Austin mural honoring Daniel Johnston unveiled on ‘Hi, How Are You’ Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new mural was unveiled in Austin Saturday to celebrate the life and legacy of local musician and artist Daniel Johnston.

Jan. 22 is the late Johnston’s birthday and “Hi, How Are You” Day in Austin. The day was meant to ignite conversations about the importance of mental health and confront stigma that sometimes surrounds it.

The Contemporary Austin museum commissioned a mural from Johnston’s artwork on the Seventh Street wall of the Jones Center in downtown Austin. The exhibition, Daniel Johnston: I Love My Broken Dreams, will be shown at the museum through March 20.

The Hi, How Are You Day concert, featuring Grouplove, The Polyphonic Spree and Kate Davis, was rescheduled from Saturday to May 4.

KXAN photojournalist Mariano Garza chronicled the ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday.

