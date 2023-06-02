AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Arizona-based developers that aims to transform more than 7,000 acres straddling Williamson and Bell counties, near Jarrell, into what they call a “new town” with up to 14,000 homes secured approval for a municipal utility district during this year’s Texas Legislature.

The Texas House of Representatives and Senate last month passed House Bill 5367 to create Solana Municipal Utility District No. 1 — which, if signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, could be used to finance infrastructure and facilities on the land.

“We’re truly grateful for all the support we’ve received, including from the Texas Legislature, the leadership of Bell County and Williamson County, and the cities and towns in the neighboring areas. We’ll make sure they can look back with pride at being early supporters of this grand-scale new community at Solana Ranch,” DMB Development LLC CEO Brent Herrington said this week in an email.

