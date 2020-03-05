Municipal Court leaving aging downtown facility for new spot in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Municipal Court is moving.

The downtown facility at 700 East Seventh Street will close permanently March 18, the city says. The court will move to the Bergstrom Tech Center at 6800 Burleson Road in southeast Austin.

The city says the aging downtown location poses significant health, safety and space issues. While the city’s long term plan is to have two locations — one in north Austin and the other in south Austin — this is a temporary solution. The city signed a 10-year lease at the Bergstrom Tech Center.

“The new main location will be better for staff, jurors, witnesses and defendants, all of whom have had to put up with old and inadequate facilities for too long,” said Mary Jane Grubb, the municipal court clerk.

“The move will also give us time to find the best possible sites for the permanent north and south courts on the horizon,” explained Grubb.

Court services will be closed March 19-20 for the move, and the new location will open March 23. New hours for the court are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday.

For people who want to contest civil parking violations, they can go to the court’s office at Austin City Hall starting March 23. Those hours are from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. with a lunch closure from 12-1 p.m.

The Jaime Padron substation at 12425 Lamplight Village in north Austin will also close March 19-20 then reopen March 23.

The city says during and after the move, the court will work with people who miss court dates because they went to the wrong location.