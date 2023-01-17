AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple residents are displaced from their homes Tuesday following a duplex fire in central Austin.

The Austin Fire Department responded to a call about a balcony fire at a duplex along East 45th Street at Clarkson Avenue. AFD didn’t report any civilian or firefighter injuries, officials said in a tweet.

Officials added the structure has been preserved, but several residents have been displaced from the home because of smoke and heat damage. AFD didn’t report a specific cause behind the fire.