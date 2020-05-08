Multiple people injured in major crash on Metric Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin fire and police crews are reported to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in the 12300 block of Metric Boulevard, where Austin Fire Department performed a rescue for pinned patients.

According to ATCEMS, initial reports indicate one of the vehicles hit a tree. Four people were transferred to the hospital and are classified as trauma alert. There are four additional people involved but who were not injured.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

