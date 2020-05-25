Multiple kayakers, paddle boarders on Lady Bird Lake get caught in storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple people got stranded on Lady Bird Lake due to the severe storms that hit Austin Sunday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.

LIVE BLOG: Storms producing hail popping up in Central Texas

An Austin Fire shift commander said initial reports of 20 to 30 kayakers and paddle boarders took cover underneath the bridges to avoid the storm. With AFD, the Austin Police Department Lake Patrol is picking people up and taking them back to the docks.

AFD said there are still about 12 people on the lake waiting to be picked up. No one is in immediate danger or currently needs rescuing, according to AFD.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Austin area.

This is a developing story that KXAN will update as more information becomes available.