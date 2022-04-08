AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least nine people are hurt after a “major collision” on Barton Springs Road Friday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The agency said one vehicle reportedly crashed into a food truck and people.

ATCEMS said it happened at 1800 Barton Springs Rd. just after 8:15 p.m. That’s near Sterzing Street and Barton Boulevard. The agency said at least two vehicles are reported to be involved.

BREAKING: Multiple patients after a car crashed into food truck near Chuy’s on Barton Springs. Stick with us for live updates. @KXAN_News.



We’re told @ATCEMS PIO will be here shortly. pic.twitter.com/QoznEh3QEf — Brianna Hollis (@BriHollisNEWS) April 9, 2022

ATCEMS said those nine people were taken to the hospital with a varying degree of injuries:

Two had serious, potentially life-threatening injuries

Seven had non-life-threatening injuries

At least two other people were involved, but they refused treatment or transport to the hospital, ATCEMS said.

Nine ambulances, two district commanders and administrative assets responded to the area.

ATCEMS is expected to give an update on the crash around 9:45 p.m. Friday. KXAN will stream the update in this story and on the KXAN Facebook page.

Austin-Travis County EMS said several people are hurt after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a food truck and a group of pedestrians on Barton Springs Road. (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

