AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people died and one person was injured after a shooting Thursday at a business in The Arboretum in northwest Austin, according to an email from the city provided to KXAN by Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly.

Shortly after 5 p.m., APD, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Research Boulevard service road in the southbound lanes for the incident.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are also in the area.

Although it was not immediately clear what the incident was or how it occurred, officials said there was no immediate threat to the public.

Expect traffic delays near Research Boulevard and U.S. Highway 183.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.