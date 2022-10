Crews respond to house fire in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive (AFD photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said Austin, Cedar Park and Round Rock units were on the scene responding.

According to the department, the fire was mainly confined to the attic area over the garage, and the cause was ruled to be an accidental electrical.

Crews respond to house fire in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive (AFD photo)

Crews respond to house fire in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive (AFD photo)

Crews respond to house fire in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive (AFD photo)

Crews respond to house fire in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive (AFD photo)

AFD said a family of six was displaced.