Multiple cyber tips lead police to suspect, accused of sharing child pornography

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man after a cyber tip led investigators to a cache of over 800 photos, many of which depict child pornography.

According to police, investigators received numerous reports from their cyber tipline system from Oath Holdings/Yahoo of an individual who uploaded a large number of files flagged as child pornography. Police say just three of the cyber tips yielded a combined 817 images.

One of the cyber tips led police to an account investigators believed is responsible for uploading the images. They identified the owner of the account as 31-year-old Michael Sneed. Officers went to Sneed’s apartment in southeast Austin to serve a search warrant. Sneed was at the apartment and police confiscated his cell phone. Police say many images found on the phone depicted child pornography.

In an interview with police, Sneed admitted to possessing child pornography as well as sharing and distributing the images online.

Sneed was arrested on charges of promotion of child pornography. He also faces a bond of $30,000.