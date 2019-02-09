Multi-car pile up in Round Rock closes lanes on SH 45
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a multi-car pileup on State Highway 45 in Round Rock Saturday morning.
Round Rock police responded to the call at 6:12 a.m. The crash occurred on westbound SH 45 just east of Interstate Highway 35. At least 10 vehicles were involved in the pileup.
According to RRPD, all westbound traffic on SH45 between State Highway 130 and I-35 is closed down.
TxDOT arrived with a deicer to remove ice from the road. Tow trucks have cleared the area and as of 8:45 a.m. the road has reopened
