AUSTIN (KXAN) — A multi-vehicle crash on MoPac Expressway closed southbound lanes near 35th Street and Camp Mabry Friday afternoon. They have since reopened.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the 4300 block of North Mopac Expressway at 12:44 p.m. They say there are four total patients from the crash, all with non-life-threatening injuries.