Multi-car crash in northwest Austin closes lanes on Spicewood Springs Drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have responded to a crash in northwest Austin involving several vehicles, according to Austin police.

APD said in a tweet that several vehicles were involved in a crash in the 8000 block of Greenslop Drive at the intersection of Spicewood Springs Road.

Initially, all eastbound lanes of Spicewood Springs were closed. Police said one lane has now reopened.

Delays are still expected in the area. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.