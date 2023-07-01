AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mr. Natural, a vegetarian restaurant in Austin, said it has closed one of its locations after being open for more than 20 years.

The restaurant’s south Austin location closed Friday, according to the owners. Slow sales and high food prices were cited as the cause of the South Lamar location closure.

“We’re still having the aftereffects of COVID. We were closed for six months during COVID. People still think we’re closed, so there’s not much foot traffic,” Isabel Mendoza said about the south Austin location. “We’ve had a presence in this neighborhood, and we’ve seen all the changes on this street. We’re sad we’re going to have to close up.”

The Mr. Natural location on East Cesar Chavez Street will stay open, according to the owners.