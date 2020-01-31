Mr. Gatti’s Pizza files Chapter 11 to get business back on track

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — It’s been just over a year since the owner of Austin-born Mr. Gatti’s Pizza filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. So what has the company been up to since then?

For one, the pizza chain emerged from bankruptcy on Nov. 18, said Travis Smith, vice president of marketing for Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. Mr. Gatti’s has resumed franchise sales, striking deals for “several new franchise locations,” Smith said. He said the chain has “over a dozen qualified applicants in the pipeline” who are interested in opening a franchise.

“The system is performing well and we are forecasting strong growth for 2020 both from existing locations and new franchise sales,” Smith said.

