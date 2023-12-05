AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday spirit is continuing with Mozart’s “All About Texas Christmas Lights” photo contest.

The annual contest is back with prizes for first, second and third place, as well as 15 standouts and the audience choice award.

First place will receive an iPad Pro, second place will receive a $250 Mozart’s gift card and third place will receive a $100 Mozart’s gift card. All 15 standouts will be awarded a $25 Mozart’s gift card. The audience choice award will be determined by which photo gets the most likes on the “All About Texas Christmas Lights” Facebook page. The winner will receive an iPad mini.

Photos of holiday lights from all across Texas are allowed, including Austin’s Trail of Lights, Longhorn Lights, Peppermint Parkway and more.

The photo contest is open to anyone in Texas and welcomes all ages. A list of rules can be found here. All photos must be submitted here by Tuesday, December 19 at midnight.