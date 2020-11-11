Mozart’s Christmas Light Show still on for 2020—here’s how to reserve your table

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Christmas Light Show tradition at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters will continue this year.

KXAN got a special preview of the show and the changes made to it with COVID-19 in mind. Capacity at the light show will be limited, so reservations are required.

There are more than 60 tables available to reserve that are six feet apart. Those reservations start at $10 a table and can accommodate parties up to six people. Additionally, you can reserve up to six tables a day. Kids older than 18 months will be counted in the party size, Mozart’s said.

Attendees will also wear color-coded LED wristbands to help alert employees when a group has arrived. The coffee shop asks you to arrive with your complete party about 15 minutes early to check in.

The light show is open from 6 to 11 p.m., and you can only stay for one hour, Mozart’s said. Treats and refreshments will be at the ready for ordering. The business has created a step-by-step video on how to book your reservations.

While the experience might not exactly be the same, Mozart’s says it’s happy to keep the tradition going.

“We decided that the light show was too much of a ritual for Austin, and people really needed good news this year,” Owner and Partner of Mozart’s Ken Leonard said.

You can find more information online about booking your spot here. There is also a special option for veterans to reserve a free table on Veterans Day.

For more questions, you can email ticketinghelp@mozartscoffee.com.