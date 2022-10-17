AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets are now live for Mozart’s annual Holiday Light Show, which will kick off in a little less than a month.

This year, Mozart’s is offering reserved seating and free general admission, with the return of the festival-style Bavarian marketplace. The standing-room only format of the marketplace will accommodate guests through free general admission tickets that can be reserved online ahead of the event.

Mozart’s has also made some additions to the show.

Last year, on-the-water viewing was added through the Nautical Boat show. Over 30,000 people saw the show from the waters of Lake Austin, but now there’s room for even more. Mozart’s has added two double-decker boats seating 22 people each in addition to the four pontoons that seat 15 people each.

There’s also going to be an interactive, light up LED dance floor this year and will bring in professional dancers. Guests can reserve free tickets for the dance floor.

Did someone say “Dance off”? This year, Mozart’s is hosting a TikTok dance contest to the song DNCE MOVE. Details on the contest are limited at this time, but prizes include $5,000 for first place, $2,500 for second and $1,000 for third. Mozart’s will also match the prize money as a donation to a local charity.

Tickets can be reserved or purchased online.