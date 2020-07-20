Movies on a boat? Company to bring floating cinema to Austin in the fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With COVID-19 restrictions in place, going to a movie in the traditional sense is basically impossible.

However, what if you could watch a movie from the safety of a boat?

Beyond Cinema will hold a Floating Boat Cinema event for one week, September 23-27, in Austin, and pre-registration for the event is now open.

Movies will be chosen closer to the event, but the company says it will be a mix of “golden oldies and new releases.”

Seating will be handled in 12 to 24 mini boats, each holding up to eight people. Parties will be required to purchase all right seats on the board in order for proper social distancing, the company says.

The popcorn is free, but snacks and drinks will also be available for purchase before you set sail on your movie-watching voyage.

If you sign up for pre-registration, you’ll be the first to know when tickets for the event go on sale.