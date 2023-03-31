AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Parks Foundation, or APF, released the 2023 schedule for the Movies in the Park and Playdates in the Park series Thursday.
APF said all shows are free for everyone.
For Movies in the Park, the Austin Parks Foundation said it would show movies in parks throughout Austin and the rental service Rocket Cinema.
Attendees can bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and dogs on-leash, according to the APF announcement. Glass or styrofoam containers are not allowed at the parks.
Here’s a list of upcoming movies:
- April 13, 7 p.m., “Back to the Future”, Dick Nichols Park, 8011 Beckett Rd.
- April 27, 7 p.m., “Lego Batman”, Dove Springs District Park, 5801 Ainez Dr.
- May 25, 7:30 p.m., “Free Guy”, Gus Garcia District Park, 1201 E. Rundberg Ln.
- June 29, 7:30 p.m., “The Sandlot”, Govalle District Park, 5200 Bolm Rd.
- Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m., “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, Location TBA
- Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m., “Hocus Pocus”, Mueller Lake Park, 4500 Mueller Blvd.
- Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m.: “Moana”, Mabel Davis District Park, 3427 Parker Ln.
APF also offers Playdates in the Park for families with kids.
According to APF, it will include live storytime readings, arts and crafts, creative movement, music and more.
Here’s a list of upcoming playdates:
- April 12, 10 a.m., Garrison District Park, 6001 Menchaca Rd.
- April 29, 10 a.m., Alderbrook Pocket Park, corner of Alderbrook Dr. and Lamplight Village Ave.
- May 10, 10 a.m., Armadillo Neighborhood Park, 910 Armadillo Rd.
- May 27, 10 a.m., Patterson Neighborhood Park, 4200 Brookview Rd.