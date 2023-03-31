Viewers watch “Goonies” during Austin Parks Foundation’s Movies in the Park. (Courtesy: HLK Fotos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Parks Foundation, or APF, released the 2023 schedule for the Movies in the Park and Playdates in the Park series Thursday.

APF said all shows are free for everyone.

For Movies in the Park, the Austin Parks Foundation said it would show movies in parks throughout Austin and the rental service Rocket Cinema.

Attendees can bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and dogs on-leash, according to the APF announcement. Glass or styrofoam containers are not allowed at the parks.

Here’s a list of upcoming movies:

APF also offers Playdates in the Park for families with kids.

According to APF, it will include live storytime readings, arts and crafts, creative movement, music and more.

Here’s a list of upcoming playdates: