AUSTIN (KXAN) — The end of July means many students are moving out around West Campus. Trash and unwanted items are a common sight around the area when leases end.

Austin Resource Recovery is trying to curb the issues that left-behind furniture and trash could cause by hosting MoveOutATX, an annual donation event in West Campus.

“Everyone has to be out of their units and it’s just a mad rush to get everything out,” Austin Resource Recovery’s Circular Economy Program Manager Madelyn Morgan said.

Taylor Jacko is moving out of Austin and dropped off some old furniture. “Austin has a horrible problem with people just dumping trash everywhere when it’s move out season,” he said.

According to Austin Resource Recovery, curbs and dumpsters filled with a significant amount of materials could cause problems.

“All that stuff historically has ended up in the alleyways and it causes public safety issues,” Morgan explained.

This weekend, MoveOutATX setup six spots where students could come and bring unwanted items. The items are then taken and donated to charities and other for-profit organizations.

Morgan said the goal is to make sure that the items and materials stay out of landfills and continue to be used in Austin.

To fulfill that goal, MoveOutATX also opened a Free Furniture Market, allowing anyone to pick up the unused items.

Ninoschtka Matzner stopped by the Free Furniture Market with her daughter Luisa.

“She’s sure she could find a mirror, bed or a rug that she could use,” Matzner said. “Rather than end up in the trash, so we’re happy to recycle.”

Luisa is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin, trying to furnish her first apartment.

“She found a bed that we were going to have buy at IKEA, now we found it here for free,” Matzner concluded.

The MoveOutATX donation event concludes tomorrow.

MoveOutATX donation station operational times are from 11 a.m. – 6p.m.

Locations:

2207 Rio Grande ,across from Hardin House

,across from Hardin House Escala Condos , near 26th St. and San Gabriel St.

, near 26th St. and San Gabriel St. Croix Condos , across from The Block on 25th at 706 W 25th St.

, across from The Block on 25th at 706 W 25th St. Camino Flats , 2810 Salado St.

, 2810 Salado St. Lenox Condos , near 23rd and San Gabriel St.

, near 23rd and San Gabriel St. Texas Tri Delta, parking lot on Nueces St. near 27th St.

Free Furniture Market operational times are daily from July 28-31, 2:30-7 p.m. Located at UT-Austin Wright-Whitaker Sports Complex, 4901 Guadalupe St., Austin, TX 78751 (Parking lot off 51st St. near tennis courts)

This year’s participating reuse organizations include Austin Creative Reuse, Goodwill Central Texas, Salvation Army Family Stores, UT Outpost, the HEAL initiative, Arms of Hope, JOSCO Products and Thrifthouse. Learn more: MoveOutATX.org