Move to COVID-19 Stage 3 risk levels possible soon, health officials say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said Tuesday he’s encouraged in the downward trend new hospital admissions for COVID-19, and officials could move the area to Stage 3 risk levels in a few days.

Escott gave the update in a joint meeting with the Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners, and he said the rolling average of new hospitalizations is down 57% since Feb. 1.

Austin’s Health Authority @MeaEscott says COVID-19 hospital admissions in the Austin area are down 57% since 2/1. He says Austin’s numbers have now dropped to a level where officials will weigh in the coming days whether to move down to Stage 3 Risk Level @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/HWzlotPSNE — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) March 2, 2021

Even with the promising news, Escott said people in the community can’t relax masking and other methods of mitigating spread too soon. He said now is not the time to remove the statewide mask mandate, which Gov. Abbott could potentially remove at a press conference later Tuesday.

“Now is too soon to return to normal,” Escott stressed. “Now is too soon to take away masking.”

Austin Public Health said the state told officials some of the new Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses are on their way to Travis County, but they are going to private providers first.

