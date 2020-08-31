‘Move-Over’ law operation Monday on Ben White Blvd emphasizing tow trucks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday, be on the lookout for a tow truck along Ben White Boulevard, and make sure to move over or slow down for it.

The Austin Police Department is conducting an operation to enforce the “Move-Over” law that requires drivers to either move over a lane away from responding emergency vehicles (including tow trucks) or slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

APD says research from the American Automobile Association says a tow truck operator is killed once every six days responding to disabled vehicles along roadways, and just recently a tow truck operator was killed on Interstate 35 in Kyle.

A highway enforcement detective and officers working overtime are carrying out the operation, APD says. APD is partnering with A&A Wrecker and Recovery, who donated the use of a tow truck and disabled vehicle.

The goal of the operation is to “bring awareness to the law and encourage compliance in the future,” APD says.