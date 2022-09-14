AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites will be able to offer condolences in their city this week following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The British Consulate General in Houston is bringing a book of condolences to Austin on Thursday, exactly a week after the queen’s death.

It will be available to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Office of the Texas Secretary of State in the Texas State Capitol building (Room 1E.8).

Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at 96 last week after more than 70 years on the throne. She was Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

In 1991, she and Prince Philip visited Austin. She was the first British monarch to visit the Lone Star State.

During the visit, Elizabeth was gifted with a Texas flag, a book about the Capitol’s history and, of course, cowboy boots.

Consul General Richard Hyde will be accompanying the book. Anyone in and around Austin can visit the capitol building to sign it.