Mount Bonnell Road to close for water line repair

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Part of Mount Bonnell Road will be closed for two weeks while workers repair a 48-inch water line.

The water line is located between Waters Edge Drive and Mount Bonnell Drive. This part of the road will be fully closed to traffic while the work is ongoing, and motorists will have to detour around the construction zone.

Pipeline testing has shown that the water transmission line is likely leaking.

The Austin Water project begins on April 27 and is expected to take about two weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Customers should not experience an interruption to their water service, Austin Water said.