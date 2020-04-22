Mount Bonnell Road to close for water line repair

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Austin Water logo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Part of Mount Bonnell Road will be closed for two weeks while workers repair a 48-inch water line.

The water line is located between Waters Edge Drive and Mount Bonnell Drive. This part of the road will be fully closed to traffic while the work is ongoing, and motorists will have to detour around the construction zone.

Pipeline testing has shown that the water transmission line is likely leaking.

The Austin Water project begins on April 27 and is expected to take about two weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Customers should not experience an interruption to their water service, Austin Water said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss