AUSTIN (KXAN) — The motorcyclist who was shot and injured by law enforcement while reportedly trying to steal another vehicle last week has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to an affidavit from the Austin Police Department.

The motorcyclist, identified by APD as Brandon Munoz, 37, ran away from police after an officer initiated a traffic stop and Munoz crashed the motorcycle he was riding the night of Monday, Aug. 8, the affidavit said.

Munoz ran toward a shopping center in the 6300 block of Cameron Road, which was about 200 feet away from where he crashed the motorcycle, according to the affidavit. While chasing Munoz, the officer saw and announced over the radio that Munoz was visibly in possession of a firearm.

Munoz then got into the passenger side of a car and pointed his gun at the person in the driver’s seat and told the person to put the car in reverse and leave, the affidavit said. At this point, officers intervened and the driver was able to safely exit the vehicle. Munoz was then taken into custody and transported to Dell Seton Hospital, where he was fingerprinted and identified.

The affidavit said that Munoz committed aggravated kidnapping when he got in the vehicle and intentionally abducted the driver by pointing the firearm at their head and directing them to drive away.

Aggravated kidnapping is a first-degree felony.

KXAN reached out to Munoz’s attorney and has not yet received a response.