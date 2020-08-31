Motorcyclists ‘ride for reform’ through downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of motorcyclists took to the streets this weekend for their weekly ride for reform through Austin. This weekend, the group was protesting the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

About 20 riders joined in solidarity with protesters across the nation to denounce police violence — a week after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the man paralyzed.

The incident in Wisconsin has caused protests across the country and acts of support for racial equality.

“We unify and bring awareness to what needs to be done and show the world that we actually want change and that you have people that doesn’t look at people for the color of their skin but for the content of their character,” Avery Belcher with Ride for Reform said.

The group of bikers rode from the Hancock Center in central Austin through the downtown area on Saturday evening.