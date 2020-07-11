Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in west Austin crash early Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a crash in west Austin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Medics were called to the crash at the 3800 block of Gilbert Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Once they arrived at the scene, a trauma alert was declared on the adult patient, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Dell Medical Center with injuries described as serious and potentially life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, EMS said.