AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after crashing in west Austin Wednesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Oak Hill Fire Department responded to the crash shortly after 8 a.m. on Southwest Parkway between Hwy. 71 and Barton Creek Boulevard.

The crash involved a single motorcycle with one patient who was unresponsive when first-responders arrived, according to ATCEMS. The patient was pronounced dead on the scene.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect delays and road closures in the area and choose alternate routes.