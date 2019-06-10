Motorcyclist killed in Monday crash on Oltorf Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man driving a motorcycle died after an accident with a truck on Oltorf Street Monday afternoon, Austin Police confirmed.
A woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.
All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Oltorf Street were closed due to the crash, according to Austin police.
Austin fire and police responded to the crash in south Austin at 4 p.m. Monday.
Expect delays in the area.
Auto v Motorcycle collision at the ~500 E Oltorf St; #ATCEMSMedics transporting 2 adult patients: 1 ~30's Male to SAMC with critical life-threatening injuries and 1 ~20's Female to DSMC with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Expect road closures/delays in the area— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 10, 2019
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face