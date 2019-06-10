Motorcyclist killed in Monday crash on Oltorf Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man driving a motorcycle died after an accident with a truck on Oltorf Street Monday afternoon, Austin Police confirmed.

A woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Oltorf Street were closed due to the crash, according to Austin police.

Austin fire and police responded to the crash in south Austin at 4 p.m. Monday.

Expect delays in the area.