AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last Thursday, a man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle in southwest Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said the crash took place at 3:17 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the 2300 block of S. Capital of Texas Hwy. in the northbound lanes.

Two people were taken to the hospital, APD said, including a male motorcyclist who remains unidentified. He died the next day, APD said.

Anyone with details about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tipline at (512) 974-8111.