AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Thursday identified the motorcyclist who was shot and injured by law enforcement while reportedly trying to steal another vehicle earlier this week.

Police said he is Brandon Munoz, 37. Police said after the shooting, he was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The police shooting, which was caught on body-worn and dash camera, happened Monday night in the 6300 block of Cameron Road, APD said. That’s near U.S. Highway 290 in east Austin.

The incident began as a traffic stop when an APD officer pulled over Munoz, who was on a motorcycle. Police said when the motorcycle stopped, Munoz began running from the officer. The officer got out of his patrol car and chased Munoz on foot. Police said the officer saw Munoz with a gun in hand and gave him repeated commands to drop it.

Police said a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was in the area and heard to incident on radio. The trooper responded to help the APD officer.

APD said Munoz ran toward a shopping center and found a parked vehicle. Munoz tried to carjack the vehicle, according to APD, and told the driver to start driving.

That’s when the APD officer and DPS trooper fired their guns at Munoz, hitting him as he was sitting in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt and quickly got out. A gun was found at the scene, APD said.

Police said officers got Munoz out of the vehicle to give him medical help. EMS then took him to the hospital.

The APD officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for less than a year; they graduated from the academy in January, police said. They were placed on administrative leave as per APD protocol.

Two investigations will be carried out: a criminal one done by the APD Special Investigations Unit, Texas DPS Rangers and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and an administrative one done by APD Internal Affairs and the Office of Police Oversight.