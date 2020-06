AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle at FM 2222 and City Park Road on Sunday afternoon in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS reported that a person was ejected from the motorcycle during the collision.

Austin Police, Austin Fire and ATCEMS responded to the incident around 4:58 p.m. Sunday. Avoid the area as heavy traffic delays are expected.